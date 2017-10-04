Airstream trailers to line Carson Street this weekend
October 4, 2017
Carson Street may look more like a campground than a main street this weekend as trailers pull into downtown in a celebration of all things Airstream.
The inaugural Airstreams on the Main event will kick off on Friday and finish on Sunday. It will offer camper open houses and other activities to celebrate the culture of Airstreamers.
Airstream trailers are known for their distinctive domed shape and shiny aluminum finish.
The event, which won't close Carson Street traffic, will coincide with other downtown events like the Wine Walk and Ghost Walk.
