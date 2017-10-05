Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue 3 October 5, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () October 5, 2017 America's main street Paved the way Honoring Fisher's hero From the apple to the bay Share Tweet Go back to article Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Local Carson City residents among last to leave massacre sceneLas Vegas mass shooting survivor: ‘I had no idea if I was going to live’Family, friends mourn, honor loved ones who were killedNevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue 1Nevada Guard’s ‘gentle giant’ among 59 killed in Las Vegas Trending Sitewide Carson City residents among last to leave massacre sceneLas Vegas mass shooting survivor: ‘I had no idea if I was going to live’Family, friends mourn, honor loved ones who were killedJoe Santoro: Another coach hit by Silver and Blue fluNevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue 1