Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue 5
October 7, 2017
Of these important five
To three we have referred
Zip fourth to nothing
To avoid coming in third
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Carson City School District to re-address policy after student mix-up
- Carson City residents among last to leave massacre scene
- Carson City driver killed when trying to avoid horse
- Stacey Giomi to run for Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 1 seat
- Schulz builders request more time for park for Carson City project