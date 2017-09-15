Nevada Department of Transportation: Beware of computer purchase scam

The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning of a potential con in which scammers attempt to purchase computer equipment under NDOT's name.

In a press release, NDOT said the scammers, while using a fake "@nevadaddot.com" email address, have attempted to purchase computer equipment under NDOT's name without an official state purchase request or vendor solicitation.

The scammers have then attempted to get the equipment delivered to an out-of-state location.

Multiple companies have avoided the scam by contacting NDOT to verify what turned out to be illegitimate purchase requests. One vendor shipped computer equipment without verification, the press release said.

Any company or individual receiving an unexpected NDOT purchase request without official documentation is advised to contact the purchase originator or 775-888-7000 for verification.

Also, official NDOT email addresses end with "@dot.nv.gov" and not the fake "@nevadaddot.com," as used in the scam.