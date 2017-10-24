Nevada Department of Veterans Services announces monthly awards

Dallas Croft, a U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant with a 29-year Air Force career, received Saturday the Governor's Veteran of the Month honor and award.

The ceremony also honored Carson City resident Brenda Horton as Veteran Supporter of the Month.

The awards recognize Nevada's men, women or organizations who have gone above and beyond in volunteer work supporting veterans and the military. The award is an opportunity to shine a light on the work and service veterans and others continue to do for our nation.

Horton is well known in the veterans' community. She has served in leadership roles in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserves Association, Branch 137 in Carson City.

Croft has a long list of volunteer work that supports both the military and the community. It includes a wide range of activities from working with leadership at Nellis Air Force Base resulting in the installation of two Purple Heart parking signs. He's also involved in various fundraising efforts through the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Croft provides counseling to younger airmen and supports senior staff officers. He's also active in the local school system. He spent more than 60 hours assisting in the Las Vegas region's first robotics competition. Additionally, he supports ROTC activities. You'll find him helping at the Heritage Day Parade and assisting with activities at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home on Memorial Day.