The Nevada Division of Forestry has firewood for sale.

The division is taking applications this week by phone at 775-831-0494. A random drawing will be held Saturday to determine who gets the wood. Those individuals will be contacted the following week to make an appointment and pick up their wood on Oct. 14, 15, 21 or 22.

The price is $65 a cord with a limit of one cord per household. Payment by cash, check or money order will be collected at the time of pickup.

The wood was cut as part of the division's summer fuel reduction and forest health work. It's located at Spooner Lake State Park on State Route 28 just north of U.S. 50.