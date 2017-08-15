Nevada Highway Patrol Association partners with MADD

The Nevada Highway Patrol Association and Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced a strategic partnership Monday. The partnership will combine the NHPA's goal of continued safety on Nevada's highways and MADD's goals to end drunk and drugged driving, support victims of drunk driving, and bring an end to underage drinking.

The NHPA and MADD will work together to address key issues that affect the citizens traveling on Nevada's highways. With the population of Nevada growing, it's the goal of both organizations to stay ahead of the growth and plan for the future safety of Nevada highways. Both organizations will tackle key issues such as reducing the amount of drunk and impaired drivers on the highways and staffing NHP vacancies that currently hinder effective enforcement.

This partnership also includes working directly with legislators in Carson City to develop and support new legislation addressing the safety of Nevada highways. NHPA President, Matthew Kaplan on the new partnership: "We expect our collaboration with MADD to provide tangible benefits to public safety through improved legislation and community awareness with the goal of reducing the impact of impaired driving on our communities."

"MADD was founded in 1980 with a mission to aid the victims of crimes committed by individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to aid the families of such victims, and to increase public awareness. We are excited to work with the NHPA to help accomplish these goals." shares Debbie Zelinski, program coordinator for MADD, Northern Nevada.