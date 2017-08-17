Nevada motorists asked to drive safely during eclipse

Nevada Department of Transportation officials are reminding motorists to drive safely as an eclipse darkens Nevada skies Monday.

In Northern Nevada, the sun will be as much as 90 percent eclipsed during mid-morning hours Monday.

Approximately 200 million people, nearly two-thirds of the country's population, live within a day's drive of the path of the full solar eclipse, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

While Nevada is not in the path of the total eclipse, neighboring states will be. Campgrounds and other lodging options in Idaho and Oregon have long been sold out. As a result, the FHWA is warning drivers of potential increased traffic as viewers travel to states directly impacted by the eclipse.

Zero Fatalities would like to remind residents and visitors to be safe and adhere to the following guidelines:

Expect potential traffic changes as people travel to eclipse viewing areas.

Don't pull over to the side of the highway to view the eclipse as that could pose a great danger to you and other motorists.

Don't try to take pictures or video of the eclipse while driving.

Don't look directly at the eclipse without proper eyewear.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

This is the first total eclipse since 1979 and the first coast-to-coast eclipse in the United States since 1918.