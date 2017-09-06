Nevada OHV registrations generate $1.2 million in grants

The newly-imposed registration fees for off highway vehicles have so far generated $1.2 million for OHV trail and roadway projects in Nevada.

Grant money is available for a variety of projects including studies and planning, mapping and signing of OHV trails, land purchases, maintenance and construction of trails.

A spokesman for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Governmental entities, Indian tribes and special government districts as well as individuals and nonprofit groups can all apply.

The Nevada Commission on Off Highway Vehicles will award the grants in December.

The application package is available at http://ohv.nv.gov/grant-program or from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 1003, in Carson City. A copy can also be requested from Jenny Scanland at 775-684-2794.