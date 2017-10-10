Prison escapee back in custody

Claude Laska is back in custody thanks to a multi-agency investigation which led to his arrest at approximately 1:35 Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day it was reported a vehicle had been broken into and a shotgun and ammunition was stolen outside the town of Pioche. After a few hours searching, a Nevada Department of Corrections Sergeant located Laska and with the assistance of Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies, took him into custody. Laska was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Grand Larceny of a Firearm, Escape and Ex-Felon in Possession of a firearm. He will be returned to the custody of NDOC and will be housed at Ely State Prison.

Nevada Department of Corrections thanks the following agencies for their assistance in this investigation: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Nevada Division of State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada Division of Investigation, the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.