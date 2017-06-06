Nevada State Fair begins Thursday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

1 p.m. — Civil War Battle, Main Battlefield (after battle, see surgery demonstration at II Corps Hospital)

The Nevada State Fair returns to Carson City this week.

The four-day annual fair in Mills Park features carnival rides, ongoing live entertainment, more than 100 vendors, a classic car show in Marv Teixeira Pavilion and the Rendezvous Civil War battle reenactments.

"This year they'll be on horseback for the first time. There will be about a dozen horses at the Rendezvous," said Bob Robinson, the fair's organizer.

"And there will be tons of food."

An opening ceremony with the Nevada National Guard Joint Forces Color Guard, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, State Controller Ron Knecht and Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell takes place at the main stage Thursday at 1 p.m.

Also, a Wild West Wine Run on the V&T Railroad departs from the Carson City Depot at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25 per person.

Robinson said the fair attracted 5,000-6,000 attendees every day last year, its first year operating again since being closed down in 2010 after 136 years.

The 2017 fair's main stage entertainment includes DJ Elyon, Reno Rock Camp and Apothic on Thursday, The Ignitor, Valentine Rodeo and Son D Barrio on Friday, Canyon White, Reno Sparks Cinderella and cowboy poet Tony Arginto on Saturday, and Ballet Folklorico de la Sierra, Rick Radecki and Donny DeVille and The Eldorados on Sunday.

The Rendezvous starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

A full schedule for main stage entertainment and the Rendezvous is available at http://www.nevadastatefair.org.

The Party at the Pavillion car show runs Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a street dance from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 11 a.m.

The carnival is operated by Brass Ring Amusements Midway of Fun.

Ticket books or wrist bands for unlimited carnival rides are $30.

The fair runs Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Parking is available at Carson High School.