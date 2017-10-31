Nevada State Museum site of Day of the Dead festivities in Carson City

The Nevada State Museum and Western Nevada College Latino Cohort have teamed to present an El Día de los Muertos, or, Day of the Dead, celebration with a reception Thursday evening and a full day of activities on Saturday in downtown Carson City.

Museum admission is free Thursday for the opening reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with a full day of activities.

Day of the Dead is a holiday rooted in Mexico and celebrated by people of Mexican ancestry living around the world. The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember family members and friends who have died.

"We continue our celebration of Nevada's diverse and rich heritage with Day of the Dead," Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum, said.

Thursday's opening event will be held in the Dema Guinn Concourse of the Nevada State Museum and will include Mexican-style hot chocolate and "pan de muertos" bread as refreshments. It also includes the "ofrendas" or offerings, created by school and community groups. The ofrendas will be judged by local celebrities and the winners will receive awards sponsored by Hacienda Market & Grill. No reservations are needed and all ages and cultures are welcome to attend.

On Saturday, the free celebration turns to "Family Fun Saturday," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities include:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Crafts for the whole family: Sugar skulls, folk art figures, paper cutting, paper flowers and face painting.

Noon: Aztec dance presentation by Virgen Guadalupana, St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

1 p.m.: Ofrenda Award presentation. The judges include Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell; David Rodriguez of Radio Lazer and Fidelina Suarez of The Lady Tamales.

1:15 to 1:45 p.m.: Bilingual stories for ages 4-8, sponsored by the Carson City Library.

1:45 p.m.: An introductory Lecture, "Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life."

2 p.m.: International Folkloric Ballet of Reno will be performing traditional Mexican dances.

The free admission is made possible with the support of Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority, Western Nevada Materials and the Nevada Mining Association.

The Nevada State Museum is located at 600 N. Carson St. For information, call 775-687-4810.