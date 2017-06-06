Nevada State Railroad Museum offering weekend of Steampunk ‘n’ Trains | NevadaAppeal.com

Science fiction fantasy and historic reality will come together Saturday and Sunday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Or to put it simply: Steampunk meets steam trains.

For the second consecutive year, "Steampunk 'n' Trains" offers a weekend of activities including train rides, food trucks, a crafts fair, fashion show and music.

Participants can ride on historic Virginia & Truckee Railroad equipment, including the McKeen Motor Car and V&T No. 25 locomotive.

“In 2016, the museum introduced the Steampunk ‘N’ Trains event and it ended up being really popular. So this year, we’ve expanded it to the entire weekend to give our visitors more opportunities to enjoy it.”



— Adam MichalskiCurator, educator at Nevada State Railroad Museum

Museum officials didn't know quite what to expect when the event debuted last year.

Steampunk is defined as a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology. The 1999 film "The Wild Wild West," which starred Will Smith and Kevin Kline, was an homage to Steampunk.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is home to several steam-powered locomotives and is the only museum in existence to feature working 1875 narrow-gauge and standard gauge locomotives — the Glenbrook and Inyo, respectively.

The V&T No. 25 locomotive, which pulls passenger cars regularly at the museum, is also steam powered.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite Steampunk attire and enjoy the festivities.

Wristbands for the Steampunk 'n' Trains event are $15 for adults 18 and older; $10 for museum members; $5 for children ages 4-17; and free for children 3 and under. They include museum admission and unlimited rides for the day.

For information, contact the museum at 775-687-6953, ext. 224.