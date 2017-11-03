Nevada’s Amodei undecided about tax plan

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., says the House tax cut plan is a starting point but he needs to study it in detail before supporting it.

"Now that we have a starting point to work with, my staff and I plan to take a deep dive into this legislation to understand how these policy reforms will affect Nevadans and others across the country," he said in a statement.

He said that means examining the implications for individuals as well as businesses and analyzing whether it would impact healthcare.

"I think we can all agree the American taxpayer would be better off if Congress were to reform our current tax code in favor of a system that is simpler, fairer and has lower tax rates," he said.