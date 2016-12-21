 New signal light to begin operation Thursday in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

New signal light to begin operation Thursday in Carson City

Crews install a new traffic signal on Wednesday at the intersection of East College Parkway and Research Way. The new traffic signal will be in operation, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Carson City has installed the traffic signal in conjunction with Maverik, which has a store at the location. The signal is designed to improve safety and access to businesses and Maverik is also expanding to include a diesel fuel station at the location.