New Year’s Eve bash planned at Adele’s | NevadaAppeal.com

Be part of New Year’s Eve at Cafe at Adele’s when Gary Douglas of Reno, performs an array of music, modern through American Songbook for everyone’s dining and dancing pleasure.

The tradition of ringing in the New Year has been long established at Adele’s, and music is just one part of it.

“We always offer a special ala carte menu, with wonderful entertainment and of course party favors and champagne at midnight,” said Charlie Abowd, chef and co-owner. “This is always a special evening, connecting friends old and new.”

Dinner will be served from 5 to 10 p.m., with entertainment provided throughout.

Douglas is well known throughout the area, having arrived in Nevada in 1979. He and several friends had performed in the Midwest and then decided the West was where they wanted to be.

“It has been a perfect circle that began with a 14-week run at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas where we made a lot of contacts and that brought us to Fitzgerald’s, The Ormsby House, continued to play Vegas and traveled up and down the coast performing at Red Lion (hotels),” he said. “It is a rare thing to make a solid living in music.”

Douglas then had a two-year run on Broadway, from 1994 to 1996, returning to the area when that was done.

“I came back and started my solo career,” he said.

He has over the years performed with others and one of his favorite gigs was fronting a 14-piece orchestra as a singing Santa. He plays ukulele, which he has done since the age of five, performing at his father’s side. He also plays upright bass and banjo, and recorded a Christmas album at the age of 7.

“I took after my father, playing with him my entire childhood and pursued music right out of school,” he said. “I have been very lucky in my life in that I have had two jobs: first as a gainfully employed musician my entire life and very recently, as a school bus driver,” a job that fits seamlessly into his musical life.

“I will perform whatever folks would like to hear, and if they want to dance, then there shall be dancing,” Douglas said. “I do it all, and I finally decided what I do best is exactly what I will be doing New Year’s Eve — standards, covers of the classics, everything from Bruno Mars to Sting to Pitbull to the Great American Songbook.”

Douglas, who’s in the process of releasing a new album, wrote in his liner notes, “If Sting and Lady Gaga can do it, so can I.”

To be a part of celebrating and ringing in 2017 at Cafe at Adele’s, reservations are a must, and can be made by calling 775-882-3353. The restaurant is located at 1112 N. Carson St.

For more information about Douglas or to book him for an event, visit garydouglas.net or call him at 775-771-1229. Leave a message as he may be driving the bus and unable to take the call.