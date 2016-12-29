New Year’s Eve celebrations planned in Carson City area | NevadaAppeal.com

With the countdown ticking down the arrival of 2017, live music, champagne toasts and other festivities are planned to bid farewell to this year and usher in the next. Make sure to catch the following New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday in the Carson City area.

The Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City is rolling out its traditional New Year’s Eve buffet of pastas, sides, desserts as well as light snacks from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The night includes party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and live music by Jake Houston and the Royal Flush.

A New Year’s Eve blowout to benefit the Carson City Library is planned at 6 p.m. at Carson Plaza Event Center, 211 E. Ninth St. The Friends of the Carson City Library hosts the annual event to help raise money for new equipment at the library. Dinner will be a buffet with either tri-tip or shrimp. There will be dancing to the music of the Big Band Era as well as a 50/50 raffle, and silent and live auctions. Tickets for $45 each or $330 for a table of 8 are on sale at Browsers Corner Book Store, 711 E. Washington St. They also are online at https://squareup.com/market/browsers-corner-book-store/new-years-eve-party.

Live music, party favors and a champagne toast will be used to ring in the New Year at the Old Corner Bar in Virginia City. Festivities start at 8 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m.

Enjoy live music and a special dinner menu at Flight Restaurant and Bar’s celebration. The restaurant, at 2244 Meridian Blvd., Suite A in Minden, is rounding out its event with champagne toasts at both 9 p.m. and midnight. Call 775-782-1333 to make a reservation. Early seating for $40 is from 4 to 5 p.m. Late seating for $50 is from 7 to 8 p.m.

Put on your best getup and fanciest boots to celebrate the New Year country style with DJ Cowboy Bob Truesdale and hostess Tedi Burger at the Eleventh Frame Lounge, 4600 Snyder Ave. The event at 7 p.m. offers sweet treats, raffle prizes and free champagne and cider at midnight. The celebration will be toasting to the East Coast New Year when the ball drops at 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, with another toast planned at midnight on the West Coast. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, contact Bob at countrydancenv@gmail.com or Tedi carsonlanes@gmail.com.

A New York style New Year’s Eve bash complete with live music by Deep Groove and a live stream of the celebration in Times Square is planned at 6 p.m. at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City. Tickets for $75 per person or $140 per couple include a champagne toast, party favors and appetizers. The party will wrap up by 10 p.m. For tickets, call 775-847-0433, or go to https://pipersnewyearseve.eventbrite.com.

Cafe Del Rio in Virginia City is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with a special menu offered after 5 p.m. The menu includes prime rib, salmon, steak, fish tacos, pork carnitas, chili relleno, crème brulee, whipped cream, graham cracker cookies and more. On the following day, New Year’s Day brunch at Cafe Del Rio is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For reservations, call 775-847-5151.

Food specials, football, champagne and live music by Greglynn and Mike Riggs will help ring in the New Year from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Brewery in Virginia City.

Delta Saloon’s bash in Virginia City will feature First Take, fronted by KOZZ’s “The Saxman” Rick Metz and Tony G on guitar and vocals. The event, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., offers no cover and drink specials as well as a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Brian Lester will be performing at 6 p.m. at Js’ Bistro in Dayton, where the New Year’s Eve ball drop will be celebrated at midnight on East Coast time, or 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Escalade will help the Carson Nugget celebrate from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The band will be set up at the sports bar inside the casino, 507 N. Carson St.

David John and the Comstock Cowboys will highlight the Bucket of Blood’s celebration from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The $50-per-person cost includes music and appetizers. Doors open at 6 with music following at 8 p.m.

USO for NYE 2017, Casino Fandango’s New Year’s Eve Canteen Party, will include live music and a champagne toast. For more information, go to http://www.casinofandango.com/event/uso-nye-2017/.

Sierra Place will be welcoming the New Year with favorite tunes played on the piano by Squeak Steele from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sierra Place is at 1111 W. College Parkway. The event is free. For more information, call 775-841-4111.

A dance party with DJ Bobby G will run from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Party favors, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight is on the agenda at Carson Cigar Company, 318 N. Carson St., Suite 101. The celebration runs from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Trippin King Snakes will be at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Carson Valley Inn in welcoming live music by After Dark starting at 8 p.m.

Tully Green will be at Mystique Restaurant and Lounge, 318 N. Carson St., from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Music by Route 66 will start at 7 p.m. at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.