NHP looking for witnesses to crash on USA Parkway

NHP is investigating a collision on USA Parkway Extension in Lyon County. The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and involved a Kawasaki Sport bike that was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The rider went off of the paved roadway surface when he lost control and was ejected. He sustained life threatening injuries and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

NHP received reports the Kawasaki rider and the driver of another vehicle may have been driving recklessly prior to the collision.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us