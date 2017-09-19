NHP: Pedestrian lying in road killed

A pedestrian who was lying on the road was killed when a vehicle ran over him on Sunday night in Gardnerville, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

NHP troopers responded to US395 hearn Industrial Way in Gardnerville at 8:05 p.m. for a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation showed a white 1998 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling northbound in the right lane on US395/Industrial Way. For an unknown reason, a pedestrian was lying down across the right lane of northbound US395, NHP stated. The driver of the Toyota van was unable to avoid the pedestrian and traveled over top of him. The driver of the Toyota pulled over immediately, called 911, and waited for emergency responders to arrive on scene. The pedestrian, Rosendo Ramirez Amaya, 54 of South Lake Tahoe, dies as a result of the incident.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hildebrand (NHP) at 775-687-9617 dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #170901681.