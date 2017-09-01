Night in the Country festival announces 2018 headliners

Night in the Country has announced next year's headliners in time to get tickets at the lowest prices of the year.

"Middle of a Memory" crooner Cole Swindell will headline on July 27, followed by country star Brett Eldredge on July 28.

Cole Swindell is known for hits "Let Me See Ya Girl," "You Should Be Here," "Chillin' It" and "Flatliner. The Georgia native got his start selling merchandise for country music star Luke Bryan and is known for his fun-loving attitude.

After contributing songs to Bryan, Chris Young, Scotty McCreery and Florida Georgia Line, Swindell independently released his first single "Chillin' It" in 2013. In 2014 he released his self-titled album debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 followed by his EP Down Home Sessions which both produced several of his No. 1 hits. Swindell is wrapping up his world tour with Dierks Bentley and Jon Pardi.

Brett Eldredge entered the Nashville singer-songwriter scene in 2010 with his debut single, "Raymond" and just this month received his first No. 1 album across all genres. The Illinois native grew up listening to Ray Charles, Ronnie Dunn and Frank Sinatra. In his teens he was gifted a guitar and sound system, the latter of which became the cornerstone of his musical training. Not until moving to Nashville after college did he pick up the guitar.

Over the years, Eldredge has steadily risen in the charts releasing several chart topers including "Lose My Mind," "Drunk on Your Love" and "Wanna Be That Song." Eldredge released his first Christmas album in 2016 and most recently releasing "The Long Way" from his upcoming fourth studio album.

Recommended Stories For You

Night in the Country will return to the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Yerington for the 17th year July 26-28, 2018. Tickets are on sale for the lowest prices of the year. General admission can be purchased for $85, reserved seating for $115, Superfan for $160 and VIP tickets for $375, and Club 149 for $650.

For artist announcements, campsite information, or tickets, go to http://www.NightintheCountry.org.