Nissan dealership on Carson City Board of Supervisors agenda

If You Go

A new car dealership in Carson City is on the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda Thursday.

Chris Russell plans to open a Nissan dealership on South Carson Street and the board will be voting whether to approve an incentive package similar to agreements it has with some of the city's existing auto dealers.

Under the proposed agreement, the Nissan dealer would receive a 30 percent rebate on its Basic City-County Relief Taxes and Supplemental City-County Relief Taxes — sales tax — up to $3.5 million.

The dealer would qualify for the rebate starting when the new dealership employed 30 full-time employees and ending on Dec. 31, 2032, or when the maximum rebate is met, whichever occurred first.

The supervisors will also vote on recommending the Bureau of Land Management sell 14 parcels it owns in the Pinon Hills neighborhood.

Federal law requires the BLM to identify and sell certain properties, especially those adjacent to existing development.

The city sent out notices to 103 residents in the area and 63 attended an open house on the issue in August, where many voiced concerns about water.

According to the staff report, the city has received comment from 18 neighbors and 17 oppose the property sales.

The board also will consider recommending BLM sell four other parcels, one located on South Edmonds Drive and three on Flint Drive.

The BLM parcel items will be heard when the board reconvenes after lunch at approximately 1:30 p.m.

There will be a second reading of two ordinances concerning development agreements.

One is with the developers of Lompa Ranch and lays out two mitigation fees per dwelling unit to pay for land for a new elementary school there and for new fire equipment or facilities.

The other agreement is for Schulz Ranch and would allow completion of a required park there after the issuance of the 250th building permit.

A final subdivision map for 111 houses at Schulz Ranch also is before the board.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.