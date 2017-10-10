No smoke yet in Carson City from wildfires

With the wildfires burning in California, Carson City residents shouldn't expect to be impacted, at least not yet.

Smoke from the fires has moved into the Northern Nevada area, however most of it is trapped high in the atmosphere, said National Weather Service Reno meteorologist Brian O'Hara. Shifting winds could change the smoke patterns and impact air quality in this area but it wouldn't happen for a few more days.

"There is nothing yet, but that could change in a few days as the fires continue," O'Hara said.

What Carson City will see over the next few days is cooler weather.

O'Hara said Tuesday would be average temperatures, then today through the weekend will cool off. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with sunny skies during the day and partially cloudy at night.

"It should be dry with really nice sunny skies," O'Hara said.

Though, temperatures will warm back up by Monday, reaching the upper 60s for the beginning of the week.