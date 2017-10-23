Northbound 395 ramp to 580 to close Tuesday

The northbound U.S. 395 ramp to Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway will be closed Tuesday for installation of updated roadway signage.

The northbound U.S. 395 on-ramp to the new section of Carson City Freeway will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 24 between approximately 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for installation of updated roadway sign panels. The closure could be shorter in duration, based on construction and weather factors.

Motorists will still be able to access the Carson City Freeway by stopping at the U.S. 50 and South Carson Street traffic signal and turning right onto the new freeway.