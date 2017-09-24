Chamber News & Views: Ole! Flamenco and paella in Spain

Spain is one of the hottest destinations these days and Barcelona is THE place on everyone's travel list.

While I have been privileged to see beautiful Barcelona with my sister, it has been at least 20 years since my travel there and what I remember most is our visit to the Lladro factory in Valencia, south of Barcelona. Perhaps it is time for me to go to Spain once more!

If Spain is on your list, you will be pleased to learn the 10-day Spain's Classics by Collette Vacations will be offered as part of the many Carson City Chamber travel offerings next year. April is a most pleasant time to see this country when the spring weather makes for perfect touring temperature and flowers should be in full bloom.

We depart on April 19th beginning in Spain's capital of Madrid. Of course, there will be a tour of this city before going on to the UNESCO site of Toledo, the capital of medieval Spain until 1560. The walled city is full of history and amazing visual sites where synagogues, mosques and churches stand together.

We'll see the Moorish city of Cordoba and tour the UNESCO architectural marvel of Mezquita, once an 8th century mosque before being converted into the city's cathedral in the 16th century.

There will be flamenco in Seville and for those of us who live here, we'll get to see and compare the "other" peaceful Sierra Nevada mountain range as we drive to Granada. There are many famous UNESCO sites to be enjoyed on this trip and Collette Vacations is making sure we don't miss a one. In Granada, we will have the opportunity to tour the immense hilltop palace of Alhambra.

Recommended Stories For You

As we travel by motor coach between cities, the views will not disappoint. We'll see rolling hills and olive groves as well a view the famous Mediterranean coast on the way to Valencia where we will visit the Lladro City of Porcelain. Of course, riding the bus will make us hungry, so we will be ready to enjoy the paella experience, first learning how to make this popular so very Spanish dish before enjoying it ourselves. Valencia is the birth place of paella.

We end in Barcelona where we will get an in-depth tour of the city and visit yet another four UNESCO sites. For those not familiar with UNESCO — United Nationals Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — sites, these sites have been deemed of cultural or physical significance and Spain certainly has its share! We fly home from Barcelona, so no back-tracking.

As with all Collette Tours, we stay in great four-star hotels in the center of cities making it perfect to explore on your own when there is free time. Fourteen meals will be included: daily breakfast, one lunch and four spectacular dinners. Our tour guide, I know in advance, will be terrific and we'll be culturally immersed in the country. Included is the free parking at the Chamber and all transfers.

If you've never traveled on an escorted tour before, you'll learn how easy it is to let someone else do the planning. You're taken care of from the time you meet your guide in Madrid. Escorted tours are wonderful for single women like me and I've made some wonderful acquaintances over the years. While sometimes you may get a bit weary traveling by motor coach, know this is the only way to effectively travel between cities and the only way to cover miles of beautiful countryside.

If you book this April trip prior to October 20th, you'll have the opportunity to save $250 per person! That's a lot of souvenirs you can buy, or more paella or other culinary treats to enjoy.

If you've already seen Spain and want to go elsewhere, do call the Chamber. They can get you anywhere in the world you want to go! 882-1565. Hint: ask about some of the trips offering free air.