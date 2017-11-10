Seven juveniles injured in crash on Kings Canyon in Carson City
November 10, 2017
Law enforcement responded to a rollover on Kings Canyon Road in Carson City late Thursday, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said.
There were a reported seven juvenile passengers in the vehicle and at least one possible fatality. Furlong said the injuries are severe and several of the juveniles have been transported to Renown Regional Medical Center.
The Nevada Highway Patrol and search and rescue also responded to assist.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
