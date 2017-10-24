Open burning allowed through mid-November in Carson City

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning through the middle of November.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris.

To make this safe, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn and all permits must have a valid permit number.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis at the Stewart Street Fire Department headquarters, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also be obtained online at carson.org under the Carson City Fire Department Open Burning page.

For information or questions, contact 775-887-2210 during business hours.