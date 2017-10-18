Open burning to begin Saturday in Carson City

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning from Saturday to Nov. 19.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. In order to make this a safe endeavor for those involved, the Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits are now being issued on a walk-in basis at the Fire Department Headquarters, located at 777 S. Stewart St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, starting on Friday, permits can be obtained online at http://www.carson.org under the Carson City Fire Department, Open Burning page.

Keep in mind, all permits must have a valid permit number in order to conduct an open burn. For information, call 887-2210, 8-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.