Open enrollment for Obamacare begins Tuesday

Open enrollment for health insurance through Nevada Health Link begins Wednesday.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange is holding events from noon through 7 p.m. that day at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center as well as in Southern Nevada to help people enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

"Despite federal uncertainties surrounding the Affordable Care Act, the exchange is laser focused on the upcoming open enrollment period," said exchange Executive Director Heather Korbulic.

She said many Nevadans are eligible for subsidy assistance and navigators, health insurance brokers and community partners will be available to explain the options. She said this year, premiums have increased but there are options for Nevadans to find a plan that fits their needs and the needs of their family members.

Nevada residents can also visit Nevada Health Link to learn about their options on line.

The website also offers a short survey to help determine whether someone is eligible for subsidized assistance or for Medicaid coverage. It consists of just a half-dozen questions.

Interested Nevadans can get information about the available insurance plans and how to apply by calling 855-768-5465 or by visiting http://www.neverahealthlink.com.