Open house for Wungnema House Sunday

The Foundation for Carson City Parks & Recreation (FCCPR), is hosting an Open House at the historic Wungnema House located in Mills Park, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 27. Admission to the open house is free. This will be an opportunity to learn about this historic building and about the foundation.

The foundation maintains the historic Wungnema House under a lease from the city. The 1000 square-foot Wungnema House was built in 1948 on what was then the outskirts of Carson City. Burton Wungnema, with the help of his father Earnest Wungnema and then pregnant wife Pearl, used the stone from his father's 14 quarries in Brunswick Canyon to build this home for his family. This home is representative of the mason work done in the churches and homes built by Burton and his father around Lake Tahoe from 1925 to 1955 and elements reflect the Wungnema's Hopi heritage. Notable, in addition to the house's exterior masonry, is the inclusion of the family's Water clan symbol in rock fireplace. The building, sitting on the eastern edge of Mills Park, is noted for its tranquil setting.

Access to the house is from the Seely Loop, the east entrance for Mills Park, off North Saliman Road.

The foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of FCCPR is to provide an umbrella under which various organizations and citizens can come together to explore innovative ways to promote and facilitate their activities in support of Carson City parks.

The foundation welcomes new members and is interested in individuals who can assist with fundraising, newsletter, publicity, special events, recruitment, and park clean up. Annual membership is $25. For further information, call David Bugli at 775-883-4154 or visit the website http://CarsonCityParks.org.