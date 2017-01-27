Open house planned at Carson City’s historic Wungnema House | NevadaAppeal.com

The Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation is offering a glimpse into one of Carson City’s historic buildings and Native American culture.

The foundation’s first open house of the year will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Wungnema House in Mills Park. The building is accessible by the park entrance on Saliman Road, opposite of Carson High School.

The free event offers an opportunity to learn about the historic building, Native American history and culture, and the foundation, which maintains the historic house under a lease from the city.

The historic 1,000-square-foot Wungnema House was built by a Hopi family in 1948 on what was then the outskirts of Carson City.

Founded in 2015, the foundation is a nonprofit member-driven 501(c)(3) organization created for charitable and educational purposes related to parks and recreation in Carson City. Its mission is to encourage public support for the enhancement of Carson City’s parks and recreational facilities. The foundation provides an umbrella under which various organizations and citizens can come together to explore innovative ways to promote and facilitate their activities.

It assists organizations with similar goals to promote and meet foundation’s fiduciary objectives to help manage and protect monies raised by members for their projects.

Currently the foundation is providing assistance to projects for the restoration of missing headstones in Lone Mountain Cemetery, improvements at the gun range at Flint Drive, development of a disc golf course on Flint Drive, and maintenance and improvements to tennis courts in city parks.

The foundation welcomes new members and is interested in individuals who can help with fundraising, newsletters, publicity, special events, recruitment, and park clean up. Annual membership is $25.

Another open house at the Wungnema site is planned on Feb. 19 during President’s Day weekend. Similar events will be scheduled later in the year. For more information, call David Bugli at 775-883-4154, or go to http://CarsonCityParks.org.