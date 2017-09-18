Open houses to be held on One Nevada Transportation Plan

The Nevada Department of Transportation is holding a series of open houses to get public feedback on its One Nevada Transportation Plan.

The plan prioritizes NDOT's projects throughout the state for the next 20 years.

"With funding limitations an ongoing reality, it is critical that we prioritize investments across that state to maximize their benefits and support continued growth," said an NDOT press release. "NDOT would like to hear your thoughts on what's important to you and where you think we should focus our priorities."

NDOT is hosting two Carson City events on Sept. 27 from 6-8 p.m. in the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., and on Sept. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Other open houses will be held from Sept. 19-28, including in Fallon, Lake Tahoe and Reno as well as Elko, Las Vegas, Pahrump, Winnemucca and elsewhere.

For more information on the plan visit OneNVPlan.com.