Ormsby House on Carson City Board of Supervisors agenda

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will get an update on efforts to sell the Ormsby House.

A year ago the board approved an 18-month extension to the property's building permit in hopes it would make the building more attractive to potential buyers. Without it, a buyer would need to start over obtaining permits and meeting current code standards.

As a condition of the extension, the property's owners have to update the board every six months.

During the last update in March, Ted Stoever, senior vice president, Northern Nevada Land & Development Investment Services for Colliers International, said he expected to find a buyer who wanted to operate the property as a hotel/casino and he had already received significant interest in it.

Kim Fiegehen was also at the meeting representing the downtown building's owners, Don Lehr and Al Fiegehen.

The supervisors will vote whether to authorize a grant application to the Nevada Secretary of State for $220,000 for the city to purchase new voting equipment.

In 2017, the Nevada Legislature passed a bill to appropriate $8 million in state funds for new voting equipment statewide.

The grant would cover half the cost of replacing Carson City's aging machines and equipment.

The board will consider a new organizational structure for the Fire Department.

Sean Slamon, fire chief, is recommending moving from two deputy fire chiefs, three battalion chiefs and one fire prevention captain to one deputy chief and five battalion chiefs, which includes elevating the fire prevention captain position to a battalion chief/fire marshal.

The board could also adopt on second reading two ordinances, one amending the nuisance code and another rescinding a resolution of intent on a property on Randell Drive.

The city's public guardian will give a presentation on the office's caseload and operations.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.