Pas Pages for Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

150 Years Ago

A kind hearted and witty clergyman entering the house of one of his elders one morning, found him unmercifully whipping one of his sons, a lad about 14 years and at once commenced interceding for the boy. The deacon defended himself by saying that youth must be early trained in the way they should go. "It was best to make an impression when the wax was soft," "Aye," said the pastor, "but the schwacks were not soft." The deacon let the boy go.

130 Years Ago

A bicycle track: The Amateur Baseball Club has kindly offered to allow the Carson Wheelmen to build a racetrack around their diamond, and it is thought that about eight laps will cover a mile. The Wheelmen have determined by daily practice and hard muscle to keep the for speed and neat riding within the bounds of Ormsby County.

100 Years Ago

The Overland automobile of Charles Smoot has taken on the appearance of a traveling hospital unit or of a hotel on wheels during the past few days under the directing eye of the handy hand of Charles Brulin of the Virginia and Truckee shops. Mr. Smoot had the car rigged out with a complete kitchen so he can take a leisurely trip overland to his old home in Oklahoma accompanied by Mrs. Leicham and her daughter, Edith and the faithful old dog "Bill."

70 Years Ago

Approximately 15,000 1948 license plates already have been cut and stamped at the Nevada state prison, according to John Koontz, Secretary of State and ex-officio vehicle commissioner.

50 Years Ago

A California man climbed out of Lake Tahoe Wednesday night after swimming its length in an "artificial porpoise tail" and giving his family and the Coast Guard a scare.

30 Years Ago

Gathered beneath a canopy on an abandoned dirt airstrip, politicians and about 2,000 local residents and tourists celebrated the dedication Saturday of Nevada's first national park — Great Basin National Park.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.