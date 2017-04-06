Past Pages for Friday, April 7, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

A queer custom: Perhaps the expression, "everything is lovely and the goose hangs high" may have had its origin at one of the performances of the ceremony: There is a curious ancient custom at Pressburg. It consists in the privilege, or, as some may think, in the impost of the Jewish congregation of annually presenting a goose to the Emperor or Empress and members of the imperial family. These birds, presented on a certain day every autumn, are called Martin's Geese. Each year the Emperor receives one in special audience and returns his thanks for the gift.

130 Years Ago

A deserving movement. A new and ingenious method of supplying our homes with fine libraries at low rates has been devised by the Home Library Association of Chicago. The work is progressing rapidly.

100 Years Ago

Measles present: Measles are apparently an epidemic throughout the state. According to a statement by County Physician Dr. Von Radesky, there were 31 cases in Carson. Reports from Eureka are to the effect that about one half of the concern are down with it there …

70 Years Ago

Seaman Motors, established in the V&T car shop on Third and Plaza since the early part of 1945, will abandon its office there on June 30. A branch office of a Milwaukee concern, the local office was used as an assembly plant for farm implements made in the eastern factory.

50 Years Ago

Army Major George M. Baxter, son of George M. Baxter Sr. of Carson City, received the Bronze Star Medal March 17 in Vietnam. He was decorated for outstanding meritorious service as assistant operations officer in the 1st Aviation Brigade headquarters. He is a 1948 graduate of Carson City High School.

30 Years Ago

Out here, in this frontier state where the dice roll 24 hours a day and prostitution is mostly legal, they are really tough on crooks. Real tough. So tough in fact that Nevada has the highest per capital rate of imprisonment in the nation.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.