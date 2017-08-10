Past Pages for Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Lost their game: A party, consisting of Messrs King, Thorington and Winters, went out hunting on the day before yesterday, and after their bags were full of game started back for home. Having arrived at Four Mile House, they stopped to take a drink of water when mustangs ran away with all the game. The hunters were forced to walk home and found the wagon and horses, but minus most of the game.

130 Years Ago

Olives in Nevada: The cultivation of the olive is one of the recognized industries of our sister state, California. The publisher of the Appeal planted two olive trees on his ranch last fall, and they are doing well.

100 Years Ago

Kenneth J. Booth, the only candidate from Nevada who graduated from the officer's training camp at the Presidio with a captain's commission, though born in California, is to all intents and purposes a Nevadan, as he was brought here as a baby. He is the son of W.W. Booth, publisher of the Tonopah Bonanza.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Fire destroyed the buildings of the once-popular Heinds Hot Springs resort near Wellington, Nev., Wednesday night. The fire started shortly after 5 p.m. as Mrs. Mary Castiang, owner and operator of the resort, was cooking her evening meal. The flames spread rapidly.

50 Years Ago

A 14-year-old boy who delivers newspapers on horseback in Virginia City says he'll seek legal help to battle an ordinance banning horses from paved streets. "I don't have but very little ready cash stashed away to fight this," says Gordon Barkley Jr. "But there are several people here who have volunteered support."

30 Years Ago

Former Lt. Gov. Bob Cashell won tentative approval Wednesday to operate a Carson City casino and continue to manage a Sparks resort, the Mother Lode Casino and Karl's Silver Club.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.