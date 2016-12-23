Past Pages for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

Holy places that should be visited: There is a very large and very unsightly mud hole at the intersection of Carson and Third streets that ought to be filled up. Also, just on the other side of that, is a man trap — right off from Tufly’s corner — which ought to be looked after and corked up or “pulled.” We would respectfully call the County Commissioners.

130 years ago

One cannot ride on a train East of the Rocky Mountains that a pamphlet is not thrown into his lap, descriptive of the wonders of California, of Colorado, of Dakota, of Oregon, and in fact every state of the West except Nevada. The state should appropriate money to advertise the resources of the state.

100 years ago

Postmaster Murray wishes to call the attention of the public to the habit of mailing letters on the train, and asks that it be discontinued. The mail closes at the post office at 5:50, just 15 minutes before the arrival of the train. The practice works a hardship on the railway mail clerk.

70 years ago

With the approach of Christmas, several Carson City churches today announced programs for this coming Sunday’s services.

50 years ago

There is little likelihood of any reversal in the continuing climb of construction costs and land prices, so people interested in purchasing a home should not hesitate to buy now, Wilfred D. Jones, the new president of the Carson, Douglas, Tahoe Board of Realtors, declared today.

30 years ago

Voyager ends its 26,000 mile nonstop flight around the world.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.