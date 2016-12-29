Past Pages for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

That big, complimentary pow-wow: We understand from Doctor Shimerhorn that the arrangements are entirely perfected for the grand complimentary pow-wow to the newly arrived Indian Agent, on tomorrow night, New Year’s Eve. All the Washoe Chiefs and all their warriors will be on hand.

130 years ago

The editor of the Appeal has decided not to accept Fair’s offer of the management of the Washoe Minstrels. We had rather break broncos at $2 a head.

100 years ago

Senator Buol (sic) who because of his many activities in various parts of the county, could not be located last week, was asked this week by the Clark County Review to state his position on the prohibition, anti-gambling and divorce measures which will come before the coming legislature. “I take no stand on those subjects until they come before the coming legislature,” said Mr. Buol (sic). “I don’t know what they are now. “I cannot say that I am against or for them, Buol (sic) replied. — Clark County Review.

70 years ago

Mrs. Marion G. Bowen and Miss Sade J. Grant spent Christmas in Reno with relatives.

50 years ago

The Lake Tahoe Joint Study Committee has recommended creating a bi-state regional agency to strengthen controls over land use and water quality at the Sierra Lake.

30 years ago

Retailers can stock their shelves anticipating Christmas shoppers, but ski resorts must rely on Mother Nature to provide the inventory for a profitable holiday season. This year in the Sierra, she has not delivered.

