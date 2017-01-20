Past Pages for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Sudden death: Fred Van Horn who ran on the Union ticket in Washoe County died suddenly. It is suspected from the time and manner of his death that he committed suicide. The deceased was formerly a deputy sheriff of Washoe.

130 Years Ago

A crumbling landmark (continued from Thursday): “I’ve money to feed the birds,” said Bowers. Sandy died and is buried alongside of a pine tree on the mountain just back of the house. The years have softened and toned down the mansion and the grounds, until with its clambering ivy on the walls, tremulous slime on the fish ponds, and green moss on the basin of the fountain, it took on the look of an old English manor house. (Continued on Saturday).

110 Years Ago

Dead: Governor Dickerson found Thomas Tennant lying in a dying condition in the basement of the Capitol building. Help was summoned, but Tennant had expired. He lived in Carson City a quarter of a century. He leaves here children, Oliver, Thomas and Louise.

70 Years Ago

Establishment of state lottery: Don Crawford, D., Washoe, attempted to introduce a joint resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to boost the state’s revenue through the operation of a lottery. A state operated lottery would provide a “rich source of revenue …”

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Putting out the fire — Sixth graders at Fritsch School learn a fire prevention technique from engineer Rick Menzies of Warren Engine Co. Pictured are Gary Robertson, Rick Menzies, Lucille Munsel and Kenneth Kellenbarger.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Meadowdale Theatre, Meadowdale Shopping Center, Gardnerville, ‘Jingle All the Way’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘Mars Attacks!’ with Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close, and ‘Metro’ with Eddie Murphy.”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.