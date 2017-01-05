Past Pages for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “J. J. Spencer’s General Market and Grocery Store, Corner of Telegraph and Carson streets, have constantly on hand a fine assortment of groceries and provisions, vegetables, green and dried fruits, fresh fish and game, confectionery, nuts, etc. California hams, bacon, cheese, fresh ranch butter, eggs, and in fact a general assortment of family and fancy groceries are available. Delivered free of charge. Remember the place, corner of Telegraph and Carson streets, Penrod House.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Born to the widow of the late C. H. Wilson, a girl, 5 pounds.

Thirty-six silver bricks from the Con Virginia and two from Gold Hill went down on the train — valued at $135,000, a result of a 10-day run.

110 Years Ago

Boiled cards: A lady claiming to be George Wingfield’s former wife said she lived with him in the early days when he was struggling for a livelihood and “boiled” cards. George was poor at one time, but we doubt if ever had to boil the grease off a poker deck to make soup for dinner.

70 Years Ago

Mystic Piute Home: Piute Indians versed in mythology would be interested to know the site of the mystic house of Mataviilya, chief God of the Piutes, has been found in Arizona. Only gigantic doorposts of the divine home can be seen. Piutes believed Mataviilya was the child of the earth and sky and was the first great supernatural being to inhabit he earth.

50 Years Ago

Nursery Aid: The Welfare Board authorized an increase in nursery benefits for infants of unwed mothers and allowed travel pay for foster children to visit their relatives. The new policy will raise payments to hospitals which care for children of unwed mothers without funds who want to place the baby for adoption from $13 to $15 a day.

20 Years Ago

Top weekend movies: ‘Michael,’ ‘Jerry Maguire,’’101 Dalmatians,’ ‘Beavis and Butt-head Do America,’ ‘Scream,’ ‘One Fine Day,’ ‘The Preachers Wife,’ ‘Mars Attacks!’ ‘My Fellow Americans,’ and ‘The Evening Star.’

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.