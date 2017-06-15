Past Pages for Friday, June 16, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Company "H" Eighth Calvary passed here yesterday from California en route for the Humboldt. Its eight days since they left their barracks on the ether side of the mountains. Captain Smith was in command. The soldiers of this company, about 100 in number, think their destination is the Indian war on the plains.

130 Years Ago

Vinegar is better than ice for keeping fish. By putting a little vinegar on the fish it will keep perfectly well even in very hot weather. Fish is often improved in flavor under this treatment.

100 Years Ago

The Virginia and Truckee railway has taken an allotment of Liberty bonds and is offering a portion of the same to the employees of the road on a very attractive basis.

70 Years Ago

Ground for the Nevada State Prison's proposed new cell block has been broken, Warden Richard Sheehy announced today.

50 Years Ago

The Ormsby Mounty School Board of Trustees meeting last night upheld what has been called the school district's "strict" policy toward students in possession or under the influence of intoxicating beverages. Both Ormsby County Sheriff Robert Humphrey and Carson City Police Chief Bill Furlong urged the board reaffirm its 10-year policy.

30 Years Ago

Its the big five-o — the 50th — a half-century since the Class of 1937 at Carson City High School graduated. There were 32 in the class. Sunday the class will paint "C," with the help of the members of the class of 1957.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.