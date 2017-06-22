Past Pages for Friday, June 23, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

A windy, dusty day it was in Carson yesterday. The dust would seem to penetrate and pass through ceiling, glass, and iron shutters. We noticed at midday in some of the public offices the shutters were closed and to windward and business was transacted by lamp light.

130 Years Ago

The water pipes were being repaired yesterday and those who used water as a beverage changed to beer.

100 Years Ago

Extensive farming as practiced in Carson: T.L. Hawkins extends an invitation to all interested to call and inspect the intensive ranch at his residence on Curry Street. Mr. Hawkins has built the pen as fully described in the agricultural columns of the Reno Gazette sometime ago and as carried out by a Missourian, who succeeded in raising 42 bushels of spuds in a space 8 by 8.

70 Years Ago

Search for two convicts who walked away from the Nevada State Prison's farm late Sunday night continued today, but Warden Richard Sheehy reported at noon that no clues to their whereabouts had been uncovered.

50 Years Ago

The supervisor of the State Prison Farm was sitting on an explosive situation and didn't even know it, Warden Carl Hocker said today. Three homemade hand grenades and a partially-completed bomb, all stuff with volatile powder, were found last week at the farm three months after the inmates were moved on the warden's orders.

30 Years Ago

Gardnerville residents can expect to get home mail delivery within the next several months.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.