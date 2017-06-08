Past Pages for Friday, June 9, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Miss Alice Kingsbury was among the passengers for the East by the Nicaraguan steamer "America," which left San Francisco on Wednesday.

130 Years Ago

Several parties in this city were so badly frightened at the earthquake that they have decided to join the church. There ought to be a Quaker church established here.

100 Years Ago

Tomorrow night at the Grand theater the great Red Cross drive for this country will be on. Manager Ballard has donated the use of the theater; the Carson City band has donated its services, and Gov. Boyle, Sen. Morehouse and the Honorable Sam Belford will appeal to the people of this section to help one of the grandest and most humanitarian associations the world has ever known.

70 Years Ago

More houses in the United States were burned down last year than were built, statistics at President Truman's recent conference on fire prevention in Washington, D.C., revealed.

50 Years Ago

The Laxalt administration held its first open-door cabinet meeting Monday. Two officials of the Legislative Counsel Bureau appeared to discuss ways of implementing recommendations from legislative audits.

30 Years Ago

The postman won't get a chance to ring twice at Gardnerville homes, but he will start delivering mail to cluster boxes on streets.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.