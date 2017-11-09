Past Pages for Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

150 Years Ago

New counterfeit: This spurious coin bears the date of 1867, and purports to be minted in San Francisco. It is lighter than the genuine coin. It is composed of base metal, and plated with pure silver, and looks like a genuine half-dollar that has been partially coated with quicksilver. (Marysville Appeal)

130 Years Ago

Wheelmen Bicycle ball: A very pleasant gathering at Armory Hall took place on the occasion of the first ball of the bicycle club. The young men appeared in full wheelmen's costume. The dark blue uniforms and light shirts made a very showy appearance and everybody was delighted with the gay time.

110 Years Ago

Money for Virginia City: One hundred thousand dollars in gold coin arrived from San Francisco and was taken to the Bank of California in Virginia City. All of the mining companies bills were settled in cash. The point is to the speedy resumption of works in mines that were closed down.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Are you doing your bit? Around your home you may have lots of clothes and other things that are of no service to you, but may get of practical use to the boys in the trenches and the nurses at the front. Sort these things … If you think they will have some value for the cause mentioned above, send them to Red Cross headquarters in this city." (Carson City Chapter National Red Cross)

70 Years Ago

Carson Federated Choir: Handel's "Messiah," a Christmas holiday tradition, will take place for the 13th time under the direction of Prof. T. H. Post of the University of Nevada music department. The Federated choir of Carson City has received an invitation to sing with the huge chorus, according to John F. Blaikie, director. The Carson group of 12 singers plan to take part in the colorful Reno affair.

20 Years Ago

Veterans Day: Nevada's Veterans Day parade in Virginia City still drew several hundred spectators, 40 bands and other entries. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm rode in the parade.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.