Past Pages for Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

150 Years Ago

Mint building: The final keystone was fitted into its place in the Mint building. Colonel Curry considers that noble structure pretty much completed. The walls and gables are ready for the roof. The building finishing and putting machinery in place still need to be done. Congratulations to Colonel Curry and all concerned.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Work on the Public Building will begin soon.

Clem Berry is still here, Oh Lord! How long?

Mr. Spooner drove over a hundred head of horses and mules through Carson.

110 Years Ago

Shutting down Comstock: On advice from San Francisco and because of the money stringency and declaration of legal holidays, T. F. McCormick superintendent of the Con Virginia and Ward Shaft Association, stated that all are compelled to stop work. Superintendent D. M. Ryan received similar instructions and at the Union Con. All employees temporarily laid off. The Savage Mine also closed down.

100 Years Ago

Possible telephone strike: Unless the company accepts the government mediation plan for a 50 percent increase in wages, the telephone operators will strike.

70 Years Ago

Construction of new store: A $17,000 store, the Market Spot, will be constructed on the corner of Carson and John Street. Work is to be done by local contractor Sture Swenson.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Carson Middle School eighth grade teacher Dave Bechtel wears a dress after losing a canned food drive competition. His class collected 13,200 cans, only to lose to Amanda Campbell's class that took in 17,459 cans, breaking Bechtel's six- year winning streak. The cans go to FISH in Carson City.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.