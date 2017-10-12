Past Pages for Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

150 Years Ago

The four great sinks: Within the Great Basin stretching for to the eastward, form the base of the mountain range upon which this city stands, flow the waters of Walker, Carson, Truckee and Humboldt rivers, each emptying into a separate sink. There is no outlet to them, and where all this inflowing water goes to, is no affair to ours.

130 Years Ago

Three thieves were driven out of Miss Forest's yard last night while trying to rob the chicken roost.

100 Years Ago

At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of City Trustees, the removal of porches from the front of the buildings on Main Street was discussed. By that time all power and telephone companies should have wires removed from the porches.

70 Years Ago

Carrier ill: Van Peters, elementary school student and Nevada Appeal carrier, is undergoing treatment in Reno for an abscessed tooth, it was reported today. It is expected that he will be there for several days.

50 Years Ago

An old house, covered with Nevada license plates, was razed this summer to make room for the new federal building northeast of the Carson City Nugget. The modest house had been built in the 1930s from scrap lumber salvaged around town, according to Chris Nelson, who said he helped the owner, Harold Coons, put the license plates on.

30 Years Ago

A proposed $740 million business swap involving Carson TV Cable should mean a change in who subscribers make their checks out to, cable TV officials said today.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.