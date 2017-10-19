Past Pages for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

150 Years Ago

Narrow escape: Last evening, in front of the Magnolia, Mr. Duffy's two-horse team, driven by a boy, turned suddenly around and ran alongside the Plaza fence, yearning away a portion of it, breaking the tongue of the wagon and finally bringing up at the entrance of Sheriff Smith's sable. Boy and horses unharmed.

130 Years Ago

The fossil found at the prison was not discovered in the quarry, but outside the walls in an old ditch. Warden McCullogh says that it is the skull of a rhinoceros, and will send it to Dr. Harness of the Academy of Science.

100 Years Ago

Someone get busy: As an excellent example of patriotism to all the schoolchildren of Carson City, the Appeal wishes to commend the weather beaten and bedraggled flag floating to the breeze day and night over the Ormsby County court house. It has not been taken down, as it should be every day at sunset, since the memory of man can record. If the commissioners feel the county is too poor to purchase a new flag, they should announce that fact, and no doubt a few patriotic people would get together and supply the needed amount.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

A preliminary hearing for L.M. (Russian Louie) Strauss, charged with the murder of Harry Sherwood, opened dramatically this morning in a makeshift courtroom in exclusive Glenbrook Inn, Lake Tahoe. The main dining room of the Inn was crowded with witnesses, newspapermen and spectators who filled the six rows of chairs set up especially for the hearing. A judge's bench was constructed in the front of the room.

50 Years Ago

The state Gaming Control Board will file a formal complaint of cheating against the multi-million dollar Lake Tahoe Hotel on Wednesday or Thursday, Deputy Atty. Gen. Don Winne said today. The casino of the North Shore hotel was padlocked Sunday night after a dealer was caught with five sets of mis-spotted dice concealed in a secret compartment in his apron. It was the third closing of a casino on cheating charges in Nevada history.

30 Years Ago

Assembly Speaker Joe Dini, D-Yerington, announced Thursday that he would not run for the state's northern seat in Congress in 1988.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.