Past Pages for Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

150 Years Ago

The Carson Minstrels, the old company and popular band reorganized, propose to greet the citizens of Carson with some choice music and comic sayings and doings, on next Saturday evening. They can execute good music, and probably create more local fun than any traveling company of the like character.

130 Years Ago

In a fight last Thursday in Indian Territory, between outlaws and vigilantes, seven or eight men were killed on a side.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Red Cross chapter has been asked to bake up to 150 Christmas packages to help the soldier boys extract a little cheer form that day of all good cheer. Fifty of these packages are to be sent off not later than November 5th, as they are to be afterward to be sent to the boys in the trenches.

70 Years Ago

One of the West's most complete and elaborate collections of old guns forms the Nevada Day display of the Bair Jewelry company. Most of the guns shown played a part of some kind in the early days of Nevada and the majority of the them were manufactured by Colt. The collection was made by Les Lerude of the Wigwam Coffee shop, Reno.

50 Years Ago

Over 200 pleased but weary fans cheered the Carson City Senators to victory in the bright sunshine of Boulder City as the visitors defeated Boulder 34-6 in a intrastate duel Saturday afternoon. Tom Moore and George Parmenter were the big story of the game.

30 Years Ago

A state Financial Institutions Division Commissioner tells the Appeal that no criminal charges are being sought against failed Sierra Savings and Loan association. He said Sierra just needed better management and an infusion of cash to survive.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.