150 Years Ago

An old sinner at large: Ho Yi, a man convicted in Storey County for grand larceny and sentenced to a term in the State Prison of one year, was yesterday discharged. It will be well for our peace officers to keep a vigilant eye upon this celestial scamp; for he is known to be a graduate of two penitentiaries, having been a former resident at Point San Quentin.

130 Years Ago

The comet now faintly visible at dawn in the western horizon is the famous Olmert comet which created such widespread consternation among the superstitions in the Old World in 1815.

100 Years Ago

The members of Ormsby County's quota to the national Army, which leaves this city Friday night for American Lake, consists of James Morris Hammond, Dan Aratabel, Lawrence Peter Foged and Matt Renfro, it was announced by the exemption board. As was the case in the departure of the first two contingents the boys will be given a farewell at the depot. All civic and fraternal bodies are urged to meet at the Capitol grounds at 5 o'clock, form in parade and march to the depot.

70 Years Ago

Brig. Gen. N.H. McKay announces that all is in readiness at San Francisco port of embarkation to receive and seed to their families the first bodies of American dead of World War II to be returned from overseas.

50 Years Ago

30 Years Ago

Mike Shaughnessy, Nevada Day Celebration committee chairman the past 16 years, will resign after this year's 123rd event.

