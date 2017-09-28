Past Pages for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

150 Years Ago

The milkman: Mr. Rice has the best and most appropriate turnout of any milkman in this section of the state. He is permanently located here. He solicits and intends to merit the permanent custom of the citizens of this town who may wish for a supply of good milk.

130 Years Ago

Carson Day at the State Fair: Five hundred of Carson's citizens boarded the train for Reno with the band playing. All business was closed and schools were emptied. Most of Reno businesses closed up and a citizens committee met the crowd with a band of music. For a time the rival cities washed off their war paint and gave Carson the freedom of the city.

110 Years Ago

Place to go: "For elegant furniture, accessories of a sleeping chamber, try the Carson Furniture Company, across the street from the Briggs House — reasonable prices."

100 Years Ago

The Grand presents: A five-reel feature called, "The Danger Trail," featuring the famous H. B. Warner, W. Lawson Butt and an all star cast … Offers magnificent snow scenes and romantic atmosphere. Also playing "Pathe News" with latest war news.

50 Years Ago

UFO: Six people sighted a large bright object hovering at dusk near Washoe Lake. Ross Johnson of Minden and Ed Lane of Carson City saw the object. Johnson said, "The thing was so bright. No light shines like that." Ed Lane doesn't believe in flying saucers and said, "It looked like a big ball of fire hovering over the mountain …"

20 Years Ago

Car color: Character traits are associated with vehicle color according to psychologists. Pastel colored car owners are eight times more likely to have suffered depression. Green car owners are the most robust, with the least amount of rage. Black and red car owners can indicate a definite psychosocial pecking order on the roads.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.