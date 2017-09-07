Past Pages for Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

150 Years Ago

Religious services: The dedication of the M. E. Church will take place at 11 a.m. in the building that is almost completed. There will be a sermon by Bishop Thomson. Let all who can go and hear Bishop Thomson, as failing this they will miss a highly intellectual treat.

130 Years Ago

Donner Party: A large cross was placed on the site of the Graves cabin. The cross is 24 feet high and painted white. It can be seen from the road to Donner Lake. Three more crosses will be erected when funds are raised.

110 Years Ago

Good luck omen: A Washoe nightingale (burro) hitched at Harper's saloon lifted up its voice in a prolonged serenade. The refrain was the same as that which woke the echoes of Palestine two thousand years ago and is taken as an omen of good luck.

100 Years Ago

No more whiskey: Whiskey making in the United States ends at 11 o'clock. Nationwide prohibition will soon be adopted by a federal constitutional amendment.

70 Years Ago

Secretary of State: Installation of the most modern and up-to-date equipment for the making of microfilm records of documents and important papers is taking place in the office of John Koontz, Secretary of State.

20 Years Ago

Ormsby House: The troubled casino will be operated by former Lt. Gov. Bob Cashell. He pledges full-time commitment to the Ormsby House when gaming officially issues him a license to operate the casino.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.